Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,393 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,237,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $142,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

