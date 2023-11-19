Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,761,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $172,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PEG opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

