ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $84,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,973,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,936.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after buying an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

