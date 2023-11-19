Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

D stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.