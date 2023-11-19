Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CSX were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.62 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

