Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 15.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,043,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 527,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

