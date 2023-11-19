Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,742,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,826 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $4,024,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 167.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $2,478,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $114.42.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.