Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 977,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,941 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 142,069 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,769,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $249,057,000 after acquiring an additional 92,924 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,616 shares of company stock worth $14,252,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

