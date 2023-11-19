Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

