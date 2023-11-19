Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VXF opened at $146.14 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

