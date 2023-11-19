Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $419.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $272.47 and a 52 week high of $420.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.70.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

