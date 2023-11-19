Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $85.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

