Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $392,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.63%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

