Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,583,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000.

SOXX stock opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $336.15 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

