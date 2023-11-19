Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.79 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

