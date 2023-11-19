Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 50,003 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $3,173,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

B&G Foods stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $740.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.53.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

