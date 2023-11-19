Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 31,822 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 342,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 533,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

