Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,946 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after acquiring an additional 665,969 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

