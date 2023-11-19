Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 11.28% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 952.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HERD opened at $34.82 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

