Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 729 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $450.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.35. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $473.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

