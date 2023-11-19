Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 637 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $228.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.87. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

