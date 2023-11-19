Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $237.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

