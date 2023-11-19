Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

