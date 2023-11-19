Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 20,157 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 525,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,117 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

