Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.