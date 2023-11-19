Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $53.27 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

