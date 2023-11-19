Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 46,734 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,727,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.