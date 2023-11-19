Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,038 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEP opened at $77.39 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

