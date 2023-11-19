Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.