Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $173.50 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.