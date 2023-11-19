Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

