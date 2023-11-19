Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Lam Research stock opened at $700.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $633.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.79.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock worth $5,057,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

