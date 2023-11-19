Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

