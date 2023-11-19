Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %
PLD stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
