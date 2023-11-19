Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

