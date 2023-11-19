Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,653,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 80.2% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $757,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $282.56 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.98 and a 200 day moving average of $281.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

