Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

