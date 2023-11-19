Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 322 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $43.59 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $978.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

