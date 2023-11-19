Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 21,481 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.