Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 16,811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

