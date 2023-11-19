Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

CCL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

