Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,829,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after buying an additional 629,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

Fiserv stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.