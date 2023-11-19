Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 6,553 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

