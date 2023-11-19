Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,843 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

