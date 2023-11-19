Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 22,924 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 944.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,288,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,242,000 after buying an additional 1,219,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 138,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.