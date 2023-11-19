Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 1st.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

