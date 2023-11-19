CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CEMIG Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.71 on Friday. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395,247 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.11% of CEMIG worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC raised CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

