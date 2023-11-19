Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

