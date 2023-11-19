C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £125.56 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon bought 86 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £125.56 ($154.19).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 91 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £123.76 ($151.98).

On Friday, September 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 89 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £121.93 ($149.74).

C&C Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CCR opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.74) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £557.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.09, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,108.46.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

