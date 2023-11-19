Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

